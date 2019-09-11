Deutsche Bank forecasts four Fed interest rate cuts … by January!
Scanning some of the overnight notes, this via DB (via CNBC)
- "We anticipate 25 [basis] point rate cuts at each of the September, October, December, and January policy meetings"
On the trade war:
- "If the conflict picks up, the U.S. risks zero rates and a mild recession"
- expect economic growth to fall to below 1.5% by mid-2020, assuming the trade tensions between the U.S. and China ease or maintain the status quo
---
Four cuts would make the Prez happy!
But … nah.