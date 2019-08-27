Discount rate minutes: 5 regional banks wanted 25 bp cut. Minneapolis wanted a 50 cut
Discount rate minutes for July meeting
- 5 Federal Reserve regional banks wanted a 25 basis point cut in the discount rate. Minneapolis wanted a greater 50 basis point cut
- half of the Fed regional banks wanted no change in the discount rate ahead of the Fed's July policy meeting
- Directors of New York, Boston, Cleveland, Atlanta, Kansas City, Richmond wanted no change to the discount rate
- most regional Fed directors saw trade tensions as economic risk
- several Fed directors noted inflation was close 2%
- other directors noted inflation expectations had drifted lower
- labor market remains strong across most districts
The Fed did cut the discount rate by 25 basis points effective August 1st however, after the Federal Funds target rate was lowered by the same amount.