Don't fall asleep.. Fed's Powell will be giving opening remarks at "Fed Listens" event

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Does he comment on the data?

The Fed chair Jerome Powell will be giving the opening remarks at a Fed Listens event in Washington at the top of the hour.  The event will also feature Fed Gov. Lael Brainard who will moderate a panel on employment in a changing labor market.  Gov. Randall Quarles will be moderating a panel on the importance of price stability and low inflation.  

With each being board of governor members on the Federal Open Market Committee, each has a vote.  The chance for an October cut has decreased to 77% from about 87% yesterday. That still is fairly high.
