Don't fall asleep.. Fed's Powell will be giving opening remarks at "Fed Listens" event

Does he comment on the data?

The Fed chair Jerome Powell will be giving the opening remarks at a Fed Listens event in Washington at the top of the hour. The event will also feature Fed Gov. Lael Brainard who will moderate a panel on employment in a changing labor market. Gov. Randall Quarles will be moderating a panel on the importance of price stability and low inflation.





With each being board of governor members on the Federal Open Market Committee, each has a vote. The chance for an October cut has decreased to 77% from about 87% yesterday. That still is fairly high.