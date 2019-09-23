Draghi: Eurozone growth momentum has slowed markedly

Draghi comments at European Parliament





Growth momentum has slowed more than we had previously anticipated

We need a coherent economic strategy in the eurozone that complements and enhances the effectiveness of monetary policy

Slowdown is mainly due to weakness in international trade in an environment of persistent uncertainties

Underlying inflation remains muted

Recent data and forward-looking indicators do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future

The longer manufacturing weakness extends, the higher the chances of a spillover

Enhanced guidance helps to reduce uncertainty about the expected path of interest rates in the short-to-medium term

ECB is ready to use all instruments

New two-tier system will make sure that the ability of banks to extend loans to their customers at favourable terms remains unimpaired



These comments are nothing new but they're a reminder about the poor economic conditions in the eurozone and the lack of monetary policy options.