Draghi: Eurozone growth momentum has slowed markedly
Draghi comments at European Parliament
These comments are nothing new but they're a reminder about the poor economic conditions in the eurozone and the lack of monetary policy options.
- Growth momentum has slowed more than we had previously anticipated
- We need a coherent economic strategy in the eurozone that complements and enhances the effectiveness of monetary policy
- Slowdown is mainly due to weakness in international trade in an environment of persistent uncertainties
- Underlying inflation remains muted
- Recent data and forward-looking indicators do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future
- The longer manufacturing weakness extends, the higher the chances of a spillover
- Enhanced guidance helps to reduce uncertainty about the expected path of interest rates in the short-to-medium term
- ECB is ready to use all instruments
- New two-tier system will make sure that the ability of banks to extend loans to their customers at favourable terms remains unimpaired