Draghi: Leaving the ECB is easier knowing Presidency in capable hands

Draghi doing his farewell speech





Public trust in the euro is at its highest ever

The euro is irreversible

Monetary policy can still achieve its objective but it can do so faster and with fewer side effects if fiscal policies are aligned

A more active fiscal policy in the eurozone would make it possible to adjust our policies more quickly



Draghi's final day is Oct 31.





I hate the line 'the euro is irreversible'. There are 19 democracies in the eurozone. If the people vote to leave the euro, they can leave. The line strikes me as deeply undemocratic.

