Draghi Q&A: The protracted slowdown in the eurozone economy is more marked than expected

Draghi answers questions for reporters







Persistence of downside risks was a factor in the decision

Probability of a hard Brexit has gone up lately

Baseline doesn't include trade tensions escalation

There is no more calendar dependence, this should offer a clear guidepost

There was a unanimous consensus, mainly that fiscal policy should become the main instrument (crowd laughs)



It's high time for fiscal policy to take charge

There was broad consensus on most monetary measures

There were more diverse views on QE but the consensus was so broad there was no need to take a vote

There was broad consensus forward guidance, rate cut, reinvestments and TLTRO

There was unanimity on the need to act

One reason to act now was that inflation expectations are re-anchoring at 1.0%-1.5%

Draghi says ECB has QE headroom for quite a long time

We believe this package is sufficient to re-anchor inflation expectations



There is no appetite to change limits on QE

We didn't discuss higher QE monthly purchases

Responding to Trump's tweet , he said they don't target exchange rates and have a mandate on price stability.





The euro held last week's low on the first test. Most of the main headlines are out now, look for a further move once the press conference ends.









