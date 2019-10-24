Draghi Q&A: Today's proposal to maintain stance was approved unanimously

Draghi answers questions from reporters on Oct 24, 2019:





Main risk is a downturn in the economy

Lagarde didn't take part in discussions but she was there

I don't think markets misread our reaction function; they showed they perfectly understood it

Everything since Sept indicates that our stance as justified

We've had data continue to show a deterioration in the economy

The manufacturing PMI is at the lowest since 2012

ECB determination to reach its mandate always prevails

I feel like someone who tried to comply with a mandate in the best possible way

Prime commercial real estate valuations are particularly overstretched

There is one thing that all successful monetary unions have, which is a central fiscal capacity

Everyone in Italy now says the euro is irreversible

The popularity of the euro has never been so high

We all strive for transparency and candor now

When you speak too naturally and change your audience you risk stepping into the realm of politics

His final comment was perhaps prophetic.

