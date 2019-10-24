Draghi Q&A: Today's proposal to maintain stance was approved unanimously
Draghi answers questions from reporters on Oct 24, 2019:
- Main risk is a downturn in the economy
- Lagarde didn't take part in discussions but she was there
- I don't think markets misread our reaction function; they showed they perfectly understood it
- Everything since Sept indicates that our stance as justified
- We've had data continue to show a deterioration in the economy
- The manufacturing PMI is at the lowest since 2012
- ECB determination to reach its mandate always prevails
- I feel like someone who tried to comply with a mandate in the best possible way
- Prime commercial real estate valuations are particularly overstretched
- There is one thing that all successful monetary unions have, which is a central fiscal capacity
- Everyone in Italy now says the euro is irreversible
- The popularity of the euro has never been so high
- We all strive for transparency and candor now
- When you speak too naturally and change your audience you risk stepping into the realm of politics
His final comment was perhaps prophetic.