Draghi Q&A: Outlook is getting worse and worse

Draghi in the press conference





Outlook is getting worse and worse

Previous forecasts showed rebound in Q2 but now incoming signs show weakness

The balance of risks is on the downside

The prolonging of uncertainty is a materializing of risks

Draghi highlights easing bias and high degree of optionality

We had a broad discussion, on most things we converged

There were different nuances, as you would expect from such a broad package

Mandate to committee is broad

We don't like what we see on the inflation front

Any rate cut would come with mitigating measures

No discussion about cutting rates today

Want to see next round of projections before taking action

It's difficult to be gloomy today

The risk of recession is pretty low

If weakness continues, fiscal policy becomes of the essence



Draghi downplayed the lack of unanimity but the market has picked up on it. Overall, this rally in the euro is more of a squeeze than anything fundamental. I wouldn't rule out something in EUR/CHF as the driver here.





Update: The comments about mitigating action is somewhat EUR bullish but it's better news for the banks. The euro is also rallying on the comment that there was no discussion of a rate cut today.

