Dutch central bank president, ECB's Knot: Can't rule out low interest rates lasting for another 5 years

European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot speaking in an interview says another 5 years of low rates would be a 'worrying prospect'

"I do not have a crystal ball, but I cannot rule out that the current low interest rate environment could last another five years"

"This worries me, because temporarily low interest rates are something quite different from persistently low interest rates."

low rates lead to excessive risk taking among investors,

