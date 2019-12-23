Dutch central bank president, ECB's Knot: Can't rule out low interest rates lasting for another 5 years
European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot speaking in an interview says another 5 years of low rates would be a 'worrying prospect'
- "I do not have a crystal ball, but I cannot rule out that the current low interest rate environment could last another five years"
- "This worries me, because temporarily low interest rates are something quite different from persistently low interest rates."
- low rates lead to excessive risk taking among investors,
Reuters with the headline remarks from the interview