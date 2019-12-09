Early preview of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting this week

The ECB meet on Thursday 12 December, a brief what to expect.

This via ASB:

widely expected to make no monetary policy changes and maintain its open-ended accommodative easing stance

The ECB could announce the launch of a comprehensive review of its monetary policy strategy at this meeting

The ECB review is expected to be wide-ranging - from the definition of price stability to the tools used to achieve the price stability objective.

ANZ's expectations are not much different:

with signs of growth stabilisation and a coming review of policy strategy, it is unlikely we will see any change in policy at present.

We expect new forecasts for growth and inflation.







