Early preview of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting this week
The ECB meet on Thursday 12 December, a brief what to expect.
This via ASB:
- widely expected to make no monetary policy changes and maintain its open-ended accommodative easing stance
- The ECB could announce the launch of a comprehensive review of its monetary policy strategy at this meeting
- The ECB review is expected to be wide-ranging - from the definition of price stability to the tools used to achieve the price stability objective.
ANZ's expectations are not much different:
- with signs of growth stabilisation and a coming review of policy strategy, it is unlikely we will see any change in policy at present.
- We expect new forecasts for growth and inflation.
