2021 inflation to 2.2% vs 1.9% in June



2022 inflation to 1.7% from 1.5% in June



2023 inflation to 1.5% vs 1.4% in June

Lagarde said the temporary increase in inflation largely reflects higher oil prices. I'm surprised she didn't mention natural gas and power prices, which are surging and are going to be a big story this winter.