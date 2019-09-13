The ECB adds to the growing list of central banks to have cut rates this year

Expect the list to grow longer towards the end of the year

We had three rate cuts yesterday and two new entrants (highlighted) to the list this year. Turkey continued with their Erdogan-style rate cuts but it was the ECB that stole the spotlight as it reduced its deposit facility rate by 10 bps.





Joining them is the Danish central bank as they cut their key rate by 10 bps as well - mirroring the ECB - and that takes the tally above to 38 rate cuts this year.





Expect the list to expand further as we're nowhere near close to the bottom just yet.



