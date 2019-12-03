ECB board nominee Panetta: Benefits of ECB policy outweigh side effects for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB board nominee, Fabio Panetta, is speaking in the European Parliament

  • Must be alert to unintended consequences of policy
  • ECB instruments must be used flexibly in line with mandate
  • There is no justification for complacency in policy
ForexLive
Nothing new here as Panetta is just reiterating the same old stuff. Expect more generic comments from him as he is making his case to replace Coeure on the governing council at the end of this year.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose