ECB, BOC, PBOC all on the docket this week
European Central Bank monetary policy the big one.
Tuesday 20 April 2021 People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting
- 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
- 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
Wednesday 21 April the Bank of Canada
- 1400 GMT
Previews coming but in brief
- an upgrade to BoC economic growth forecasts is expected
- there may be some reference to winding back of asset purchases a touch
Thursday 22 April 2021 European Central Bank policy announcement
1145 GMT
Previews coming but in brief
- no change expected, the pace of asset purchases is likely to be reassessed for the June meeting not this one