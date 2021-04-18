ECB, BOC, PBOC all on the docket this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

European Central Bank monetary policy the big one. 

Tuesday 20 April 2021  People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting
  • 1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%
  • 5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

Wednesday 21 April the Bank of Canada 
  • 1400 GMT
Previews coming but in brief
  • an upgrade to BoC economic growth forecasts is expected 
  • there may be some reference to winding back of asset purchases a touch
Thursday 22 April 2021 European Central Bank policy announcement
1145 GMT 
Previews coming but in brief
  • no change expected, the pace of asset purchases is likely to be reassessed for the June meeting not this one

