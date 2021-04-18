ECB, BOC, PBOC all on the docket this week

European Central Bank monetary policy the big one.

Tuesday 20 April 2021 People's Bank of China 1 and 5 year loan prime rate (LPR) setting

1 year expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%

5 year expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%





Wednesday 21 April the Bank of Canada

1400 GMT

Previews coming but in brief

an upgrade to BoC economic growth forecasts is expected

there may be some reference to winding back of asset purchases a touch

Thursday 22 April 2021 European Central Bank policy announcement

1145 GMT

Previews coming but in brief

