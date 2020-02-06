ECB: Current monetary policy to sustain euro area expansion, build up of inflation
ECB releases its economic bulletin after the January policy meeting
- Monetary policy measures are underpinning favourable financing conditions
- Easier borrowing conditions supporting consumer spending and business investment
- Global economic activity remains moderate, but there are signs of stabilisation
- But the outlook for global economic activity remains subdued
- Risks to the global outlook remain elevated but are less skewed to the downside
- Global trade momentum remains weak, albeit amid signs of stabilisation
Pretty much the same old, same old by the ECB. There doesn't appear to be anything new in the economic bulletin here, so carry on as you will. The full text can be found here.