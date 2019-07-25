ECB buying stocks and bank bonds seen as non-starter - report
Reuters ECB sources
- Deposit rate cut in Sept 'almost certain'
- More government bond buys and guidance change also likely
- Some ECB policymakers still need to be convinced on tiering
- Policymakers have been presented with option of moving to targeting average inflation
- Full report
If anything this is a bit less dovish. Buying stocks wasn't exactly on the table but it could have been something to come into play down the line.
In any case, these headlines are hitting as the US dollar rallies and that's swamping any potential move.