ECB buying stocks and bank bonds seen as non-starter - report

Reuters ECB sources

Deposit rate cut in Sept 'almost certain'

More government bond buys and guidance change also likely



Some ECB policymakers still need to be convinced on tiering

Policymakers have been presented with option of moving to targeting average inflation

If anything this is a bit less dovish. Buying stocks wasn't exactly on the table but it could have been something to come into play down the line.







In any case, these headlines are hitting as the US dollar rallies and that's swamping any potential move.

