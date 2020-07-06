More weekend ECB comments - Villeroy says exceptional policy response "will be long-lasting"
Francois Villeroy de Galhau is head of the Bank of France and as such is on the European Central Bank policy baord
Said the coronavirus pandemic has permanently changed European economic policy. On the expansion of ECB measures (eg negative interest rates, QE, long-term bank loans)
- "The first lesson is that what we presented as exceptional, provisional weapons will be long-lasting"
- "The non-conventional becomes the quasi-conventional, and that helps us in the current crisis."
He was speaking on Sunday.