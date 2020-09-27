ECB de Cos says no room for complacency on the euro exchange rate

European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos in an article in Spain's La Razon newspaper over the weekend.

Significant monetary stimulus should stay in place

steps to boost it further shouldn’t be discounted if they become necessary,

Inflation foreseen to be well below the ECB’s target and recent exchange-rate moves mean there is “no room for complacency”

“crucial” to stay flexible in the execution of asset purchase programs

The 'between the lines' message on the EUR is he doesn't want it appreciating much more.





Governor of the Bank of Spain



