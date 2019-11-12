ECB De Guindos: We have definitely not exhausted all our options
ECB De Guinfos from Boersen-Zeitung
- with deftly not exhausted all options
- we are well aware of side effects of art monetary policy, will hold side effects up to even closer scrutiny in future
- real threat at present is extended phase of extremely low growth
- inflation expectations have recently shown a marked decline but they have not yet become be anchored
- adopting September policy package was and remains absolutely the right decision
The EURUSD is little changed since the comments were released.