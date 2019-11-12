ECB De Guindos: We have definitely not exhausted all our options

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

ECB De Guinfos from Boersen-Zeitung

  • with deftly not exhausted all options
  • we are well aware of side effects of art monetary policy, will hold side effects up to even closer scrutiny in future
  • real threat at present is extended phase of extremely low growth
  • inflation expectations have recently shown a marked decline but they have not yet become be anchored
  • adopting September policy package was and remains absolutely the right decision
The EURUSD is little changed since the comments were released. 

