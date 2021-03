PEPP purchases not boosted

The ECB bought a net 11.9B euros in the week ended March 5 compared to 12B a week earlier.







A spokesman for the ECB came out for a second week to comment on the data, saying that net purchases were affected by redemptions and seasonality factors.





The euro bliped higher on the headlines but has come back down. Sovereign yields are unmoved. The ECB is under pressure to act at Wednesday's meeting.