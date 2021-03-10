ECB draft forecasts reportedly assume only a fleeting jump in inflation

ECB meeting will take place tomorrow

ECB draft forecasts are said to assume only a fleeting inflation jump. According to sources, they also assume savings will not fuel a spending boom.





The ECB rate decision will be released at 7:45 AM ET tomorrow, with ECBs Lagarde press conference to take place at 8:30 AM ET. The central bank will issue new economic projections for growth and inflation. Some analysts think the ECB will raise its inflation forecast. That may be the case but according to the report, the gain is expected be characterized as fleeting









