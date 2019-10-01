ECB Draghi: Timely, effective policy action is of the essence

Draghi speaks in Athens

Timely effective policy action is of the essence



Single currency is more popular than ever



Monetary policy will continue to do its job



Fiscal policies can lower need for monetary stimulus





The EURUSD remains above its 100 hour moving average at the 1.0925 level. The next target scum at the high from yesterday at 1.09474 and the 38.2% retracement 1.09537. A move and close above the high from yesterday will be an outside day for the pair when a new 2019 low was achieved.





Draghi has been banging the fiscal policy drum as an alternative to monetary policy that is like pushing a string.