ECB Draghi: Timely, effective policy action is of the essence

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Draghi speaks in Athens

  • Timely effective policy action is of the essence
  • Single currency is more popular than ever
  • Monetary policy will continue to do its job
  • Fiscal policies can lower need for monetary stimulus
Draghi has been banging the fiscal policy drum as an alternative to monetary policy that is like pushing a string.  

The EURUSD remains above its 100 hour moving average at the 1.0925 level.  The next target scum at the high from yesterday at 1.09474 and the 38.2% retracement 1.09537. A move and close above the high from yesterday will be an outside day for the pair when a new 2019 low was achieved. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose