ECB: Prolonged uncertainty is dampening economic sentiment

ECB publishes the economic bulletin following its July policy meeting





Notably in the manufacturing sector

Drop in Q2 global services output PMI raises risk of more broad-based deterioration in the global growth outlook

Data and survey information point to somewhat weaker Eurozone growth in the coming quarters

There isn't much of anything new in the release here as it mainly reiterates what we already know from the central bank and Draghi's press conference following the July meeting.





It also goes on to say that they are examining future policy options via reinforcing the forward guidance, rate tiering and potential restart of QE. Similarly, all this has been communicated already last month. The full bulletin can be found here



