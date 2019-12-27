ECB: Survey-based indicators suggest that stabilisation of global activity has continued in Q4

ECB releases its latest economic bulletin after the December meeting





Global growth has weakened in 1H 2019

But signs of stabilisation have started to emerge towards the year-end

In particular, PMI point to a moderate recovery in manufacturing output growth

There is also some moderation in services output growth

The economic bulletin is a bit of a summary of their latest policy decision two weeks ago and goes a bit more in-depth about global economic conditions. But it doesn't really tell us anything new about specific policy decisions and what not.





The more important bits is that they view that economic conditions are starting to stabilise but inflationary pressures remain generally muted. The full report can be found here



