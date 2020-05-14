ECB: Survey indicators suggest a sharp contraction in economic growth
ECB releases their latest economic bulletin - 14 May 2020
- Also a profound deterioration in labour market conditions
- Euro area GDP could fall between 5% to 12% this year
- The variability depends on the duration of lockdown measures, success of policies
- Headline inflation is likely to decline further in the coming months
- An ample degree of monetary accommodation is necessary for the robust convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium-term
There doesn't seem to be anything that we don't already know from ECB speakers over the past few weeks since the policy meeting anyway. The full text can be found here.