ECB economic bulletin: Recovery on track but delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty

ECB releases its latest economic bulletin issue - 5 August 2021





Manufacturing expected to perform strongly despite supply bottlenecks

Reopening has supported a vigorous bounce back in services sector

But delta variant spread could dampen recovery in services sector

Inflation expected to increase further in coming months, then decline next year

Outlook for inflation over medium-term remains subdued

Pretty much a detailed summary of the ECB's current views on economic matters and a reiteration of the current policy stance adopted by the central bank.