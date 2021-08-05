ECB economic bulletin: Recovery on track but delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB releases its latest economic bulletin issue - 5 August 2021

ECB
  • Manufacturing expected to perform strongly despite supply bottlenecks
  • Reopening has supported a vigorous bounce back in services sector
  • But delta variant spread could dampen recovery in services sector
  • Inflation expected to increase further in coming months, then decline next year
  • Outlook for inflation over medium-term remains subdued
  • Full release
Pretty much a detailed summary of the ECB's current views on economic matters and a reiteration of the current policy stance adopted by the central bank.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose