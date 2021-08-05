ECB economic bulletin: Recovery on track but delta variant constitutes a growing source of uncertainty
ECB releases its latest economic bulletin issue - 5 August 2021
Pretty much a detailed summary of the ECB's current views on economic matters and a reiteration of the current policy stance adopted by the central bank.
- Manufacturing expected to perform strongly despite supply bottlenecks
- Reopening has supported a vigorous bounce back in services sector
- But delta variant spread could dampen recovery in services sector
- Inflation expected to increase further in coming months, then decline next year
- Outlook for inflation over medium-term remains subdued
- Full release