ECB forecasts said to show more confidence in the economic outlook

Leak from the ECB forecasts from Bloomberg boosts the euro



Some ECB policy makers have become more confident in their forecasts, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar.





The latest projections -- due tomorrow -- will show only slight changes to June with GDP revised higher this year on higher private consumption.





With that, there is a falling chance of further stimulus this year; but that will depend on December forecasts.





The euro rallied to 1.1820 from 1.1780 on the headlines but there isn't much here. A slight increase in forecasts is no surprise given strong retail sales data.



