ECB has given the middle finger to the German constitutional court

You'll recall from earlier this week that the court ruled the European Central Bank must ensure its QE bond-buying program is proportionate or else Germany's Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate.

The Governing Council of the ECB responded with a "Yeah, right …":

said it "takes note" of the judgement

"The Governing Council remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate"

One member (at least) said the ECB will not respond directly to the court

court's arguments are ridiculous

we could easily answer them

we should not do so as this is a risk to central bank independence

So, its an 'as you were' for the ECB QE program.















