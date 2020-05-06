ECB has given the middle finger to the German constitutional court

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

You'll recall from earlier this week that the court ruled the European Central Bank must ensure its QE bond-buying program is proportionate or else Germany's Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate.

  • And if its not the Germany Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate
The Governing Council of the ECB responded with a "Yeah, right …":
said it "takes note" of the judgement
  • "The Governing Council remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate" 
One member (at least) said the ECB will not respond directly to the court 
  • court's arguments are ridiculous
  • we could easily answer them
  • we should not do so as this is a risk to central bank independence
---
So, its an 'as you were' for the ECB QE program. 

