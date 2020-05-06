ECB has given the middle finger to the German constitutional court
You'll recall from earlier this week that the court ruled the European Central Bank must ensure its QE bond-buying program is proportionate or else Germany's Bundesbank central bank may no longer participate.
The Governing Council of the ECB responded with a "Yeah, right …":
said it "takes note" of the judgement
- "The Governing Council remains fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate"
One member (at least) said the ECB will not respond directly to the court
- court's arguments are ridiculous
- we could easily answer them
- we should not do so as this is a risk to central bank independence
---
So, its an 'as you were' for the ECB QE program.