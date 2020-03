ECB trying to get on top of this

The ECB response to this has been a total mess. France's Le Maire said the central bank should intervene quickly and massively.





Yields in the eurozone have risen today with German bunds up 20 bps to -0.235% on the prospects for eurobonds.







The ECB doesn't have much in its playbook that I can see but hopefully there is some creativity out there and they can find a way to make magic happen.