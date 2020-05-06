ECB is keen to avoid direct role in German constitutional court legal case
ECB sources commenting on German court decision
- ECB is keen to avoid direct role in German constitutional court legal case
- ECB ready to help on the spec with expertise
- ECB intervening in the case might signal accepting German jurisdiction
- No decisions were made at the ECB's Tuesday meeting about the central banks response
The EURUSD has rebounded above close resistance at the 1.0815 level. That muddies the bearish waters a bit for the day.