ECB Knot: I would not give up on current inflation target
ECB Knot making comments
- Side effects from QE are bigger than from negative rates
- Wise to have variation a band around inflation goal
- Would not give up on inflation of below but close to 2%
- There are very good reasons why 2% inflation is preferable to 1% because you have more room for maneuver
- GDP numbers confirm no need to panic about recession (well Germany just barely stayed positive with 0.1% growth. It is not exactly booming)