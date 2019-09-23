ECB Knot to appear before parliament - questions expected on his dissent

Klaas Knot heads the Dutch central bank and thus sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council



Knot went public with his dissent from the ECB decision last week to reboot bond-purchases

He spoke with the press over the weekend:

"There was wide consensus that it was better to be transparent about it than to let it develop into anonymous hearsay in the press"

"Experience has taught us that such differences of opinion never stay behind closed doors."











