ECB Lagarde: Euro area growth remains weak

Comments from prepared remarks from ECB's Lagarde

The prepared text from ECB Lagarde says:

ECB area growth remains weak



weakness has been mainly due to global factors



world economy outlook remains sluggish and uncertain



the ECB is ambitious to do, and to play its part in accordance with its mandate



consumption is held up fairly well



central bank digital currency would allow citizens to use central bank money directly in their daily transactions



depending on its design, a central bank digital currency could pose risks



the relative resilience of services so far is the key reason why employment has not been affected by the global manufacturing slowdown



governing councils decisions in September showed that it was alert to that potential side effects of monetary policy



the strategy review will be guided by 2 principles, thorough analysis and an open mind



it is premature to venture here into debate about the precise scope direction and timeline of our strategy review



ECB remains resolute in its commitment to deliver on its mandate



monetary policy strategy will start in the near future



question that is common is how to best define the medium-term objective of monetary policy, so as to ensure that expectations are firmly anchored



