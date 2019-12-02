ECB Lagarde: Euro area growth remains weak

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Comments from prepared remarks from ECB's Lagarde

The prepared text from ECB Lagarde says:
  • ECB area growth remains weak
  • weakness has been mainly due to global factors
  • world economy outlook remains sluggish and uncertain
  • the ECB is ambitious to do, and to play its part in accordance with its mandate
  • consumption is held up fairly well
  • central bank digital currency would allow citizens to use central bank money directly in their daily transactions
  • depending on its design, a central bank digital currency could pose risks
  • the relative resilience of services so far is the key reason why employment has not been affected by the global manufacturing slowdown
  • governing councils decisions in September showed that it was alert to that potential side effects of monetary policy
  • the strategy review will be guided by 2 principles, thorough analysis and an open mind
  • it is premature to venture here into debate about the precise scope direction and timeline of our strategy review
  • ECB remains resolute in its commitment to deliver on its mandate
  • monetary policy strategy will start in the near future
  • question that is common is how to best define the medium-term objective of monetary policy, so as to ensure that expectations are firmly anchored
The EURUSD  has moved up to the next target at the 50% retracement at 1.10386. The 200 hour MA at 1.1028 remains close risk for the longs. 

EURUSD
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose