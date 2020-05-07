ECB Lagarde: Second wave of viruses among top fears

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

ECB's Lagarde speaking and a Bloomberg webinar

  • Second wave of coronavirus is among top fears
  • no sense for how badly economy is affected
  • must take all possible measures to weather shock
  • seeing most severe economic crisis in peacetime
  • need to make sure we deliver on mandate and policy is transmitted to entire region
  • ECB accountable to European parliament, driven by mandate
  • when asked about German court ruling, says we are undeterred ECB will do what is necessary to deliver on mandate

See here for global coronavirus case data
