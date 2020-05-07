ECB Lagarde: Second wave of viruses among top fears
ECB's Lagarde speaking and a Bloomberg webinar
- Second wave of coronavirus is among top fears
- no sense for how badly economy is affected
- must take all possible measures to weather shock
- seeing most severe economic crisis in peacetime
- need to make sure we deliver on mandate and policy is transmitted to entire region
- ECB accountable to European parliament, driven by mandate
- when asked about German court ruling, says we are undeterred ECB will do what is necessary to deliver on mandate