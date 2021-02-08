ECB Lagarde: Surge in Covid 19 cases a significant downside risk to euro area

Surge in Covid 19 cases a significant downside risk to euro area economic activity

An accommodative monetary policy stance remains essential



Says if implemented as planned, next generation EU could even boost growth as early as this year



Ledge to preserve a favorable financing condition is crucial



A more solid recovery is a precondition for re-anchoring inflation around its pre-pandemic path



Accommodative monetary policy stance remains essential



While we expect headline inflation to increase further over the coming months, underlying price pressures are likely to remain subdued



Despite the steep increase in January due to a confluence of factors, inflation remains low



Crucial for monetary, fiscal policy to work together



Comments are largely in line with prior comments from the ECB Pres.