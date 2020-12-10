ECB Lagarde: The economy seen shrinking in Q4, with the services severely curbed
Press conference after ECB interest rate decision
- economy seen shrinking Q4
- services severely curbed
- inflation remains very low
- incoming data suggest more pronounced near-term impact of pandemic
- PEPP envelope needs not to be used in full
- the PEPP envelope can be recalibrated if warranted
- Increase in PEPP program reflects fallout from pandemic in economic activity
- uncertainty remains high
- measures will contribute to preserving financial conditions
- ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed
- monitoring developments in exchange rates
- ECB sees 2020 GDP growth at -7.3% vs. -8% since September
- sees 2021 GDP growth at 3.9% vs. 5% in September
- sees 2022 GDP growth at 4.2% vs. 3.2% since September
- sees at 2023 GDP growth at 2.1%
- risks to growth remain to the downside, but have become less pronounced
- ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.2% vs. 0.3% in September
- Sees 2021 inflation in 1% vs. 1% in September.
- Sees 2022 inflation at 1.1% vs. 1.3% in September.
- Sees 2023 inflation at 1.4%
- Ambitious coordinate fiscal stance critical
- fiscal message should be targeted, temporary
- risks of delayed recovery warrants fiscal support
Lagarde ends her prepared remarks and starts are question-and-answer session (8:51 AM ET, 1351 GMT).