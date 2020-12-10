ECB Lagarde: The economy seen shrinking in Q4, with the services severely curbed

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Press conference after ECB interest rate decision

  • economy seen shrinking Q4
  • services severely curbed
  • inflation remains very low
  • incoming data suggest more pronounced near-term impact of pandemic
  • PEPP envelope needs not to be used in full
  • the PEPP envelope can be recalibrated if warranted
  • Increase in PEPP program reflects fallout from pandemic in economic activity
  • uncertainty remains high
  • measures will contribute to preserving financial conditions
  • ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed
  • monitoring developments in exchange rates
  • ECB sees 2020 GDP growth at -7.3% vs. -8% since September
  • sees 2021 GDP growth at 3.9% vs. 5% in September
  • sees 2022 GDP growth at 4.2% vs. 3.2% since September
  • sees at 2023 GDP growth at 2.1%
  • risks to growth remain to the downside, but have become less pronounced
  • ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.2% vs. 0.3% in September 
  • Sees 2021 inflation in 1% vs. 1% in September.
  • Sees 2022 inflation at 1.1% vs. 1.3% in September.
  • Sees 2023 inflation at 1.4%
  • Ambitious coordinate fiscal stance critical
  • fiscal message should be targeted, temporary
  • risks of delayed recovery warrants fiscal support 
Lagarde ends her prepared remarks  and starts are question-and-answer session (8:51 AM ET, 1351 GMT).
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose