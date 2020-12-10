ECB Lagarde: The economy seen shrinking in Q4, with the services severely curbed

Press conference after ECB interest rate decision

economy seen shrinking Q4



services severely curbed



inflation remains very low



incoming data suggest more pronounced near-term impact of pandemic



PEPP envelope needs not to be used in full



the PEPP envelope can be recalibrated if warranted



Increase in PEPP program reflects fallout from pandemic in economic activity

uncertainty remains high



measures will contribute to preserving financial conditions



ECB ready to adjust all instruments as needed



monitoring developments in exchange rates



ECB sees 2020 GDP growth at -7.3% vs. -8% since September

sees 2021 GDP growth at 3.9% vs. 5% in September



sees 2022 GDP growth at 4.2% vs. 3.2% since September



sees at 2023 GDP growth at 2.1%



risks to growth remain to the downside, but have become less pronounced



ECB sees 2020 inflation at 0.2% vs. 0.3% in September

Sees 2021 inflation in 1% vs. 1% in September.



Sees 2022 inflation at 1.1% vs. 1.3% in September.



Sees 2023 inflation at 1.4%



Ambitious coordinate fiscal stance critical



fiscal message should be targeted, temporary



risks of delayed recovery warrants fiscal support



Lagarde ends her prepared remarks and starts are question-and-answer session (8:51 AM ET, 1351 GMT).

