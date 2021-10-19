The EURUSD moves lower and trades back below the swing high from October 4

Technically, the EURUSD has seen the price move to the downside over the last 15/20 minutes. In the process, the pair has cracked back below the October swing high from October 4 at 1.1640. The current price is trading at 1.1632.





Below that, the swing high from last Thursday comes in at 1.16238. The high price from yesterday reached 1.16219. Moving below those levels would further deteriorate the bullish momentum seen in trading today.





Earlier today, the price moved to a high of 1.16687. That got within a couple pips of the 38.2% retracement of the range since the September 3 high at 1.16705. Sellers leaned against that level.