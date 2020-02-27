ECB Lane: More widespread constitutes additional downside risks
ECB's economist Lane speaks in London
- the more quickly is a virus contained, the smaller will be the impact on the world economy and the faster will be the recovery
- more widespread contagion and a longer interruption in normal economic activity constitutes additional downside risks to near-term projections
The comments from Lane are not surprising and more like economic truisms than new insights on monetary policy.
He does add:
Again nothing surprising there
- monetary accommodation still needed in the euro area
- Easing measures must be sufficiently preemptive