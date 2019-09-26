ECB Lange in Handelsblatt: Experiencing temporary weakness in the economy

Speaks positively about the economy

ECB Lange in an interview in Handelsblatt is saying:

The EU is experiencing a temporary weakness in the economy, but there is no recession and the risk of deflation a small

Adds that the stimulus package wasn't that big

ECB won't reached QE limits for a longer period of time The EURUSD is trading at 1.0935 after a peek to new high (and above the Monday low), was quickly rejected ( see earlier post ). The comments from Lane are not helping the more bearish tone.



The price for the pair has moved back below an old trend line and looks toward the swing lows in September from 1.09219 to 1.09263. A break below willl be yet another new low going back to May 2017







