ECB leaves key rates unchanged in January monetary policy meeting decision

ECB announces their first policy decision for the new year - 21 January 2021





Prior decision

Deposit facility rate -0.50%

Main refinancing rate 0.00%

Marginal lending facility 0.25%

ECB expects the key rates to remain at their present or lower levels until inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2%

ECB will continue the purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of €1,850 billion

The purchases under the PEPP will be conducted to preserve favourable financing conditions over the pandemic period



The envelope can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation

ECB stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner

Full statement The details and the language in the statement is pretty much a reiteration of their current stance and is no different from after the "recalibration" in December.





The euro is up to session highs against the dollar though, with EUR/USD climbing up from 1.2144 to 1.2155 on the announcement.





That said, the move could just be an extension of the technical picture on the break above the 200-hour moving average @ 1.2134 with buyers looking to now contest the high yesterday closer to 1.2158.





Other than that, there really isn't much else to scrutinise from the statement.



