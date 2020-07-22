ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable

ECB Lagarde participating in webinar at the Washington Post

ECB Lagarde is participating in a webinar and as a result headlines will be hitting the wires:

Loan and grant mixes good. It could have been better, but it is reasonable

ECB baseline forecast is in the right place

Encouraging more bank consolidation in euro zone. Europe banking is fragmented

European banks don't have solvency issues



Price stability can be significantly affected by climate change



On Tuesday, the EU member states approved a €750 billion rescue package which included €360 billion ($412 billion) in loans and €390 billion ($446 billion) in grants that would not need to be repaid. The money will be raised collectively by selling bonds.