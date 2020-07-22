ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable

ECB Lagarde participating in webinar at the Washington Post

ECB Lagarde is participating in a webinar and as a result headlines will be hitting the wires:
  • Loan and grant mixes good. It could have been better, but it is reasonable
  • ECB baseline forecast is in the right place
  • Encouraging more bank consolidation in euro zone. Europe banking is fragmented
  • European banks don't have solvency issues
  • Price stability can be significantly affected by climate change
On Tuesday, the EU member states approved a  €750 billion rescue package which included €360 billion ($412 billion) in loans and €390 billion ($446 billion) in grants that would not need to be repaid. The money will be raised collectively by selling bonds.
