ECB Lagarde: Mix of grants and loans in EU deal is reasonable
ECB Lagarde participating in webinar at the Washington Post
ECB Lagarde is participating in a webinar and as a result headlines will be hitting the wires:
- Loan and grant mixes good. It could have been better, but it is reasonable
- ECB baseline forecast is in the right place
- Encouraging more bank consolidation in euro zone. Europe banking is fragmented
- European banks don't have solvency issues
- Price stability can be significantly affected by climate change
On Tuesday, the EU member states approved a €750 billion rescue package which included €360 billion ($412 billion) in loans and €390 billion ($446 billion) in grants that would not need to be repaid. The money will be raised collectively by selling bonds.