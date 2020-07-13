ECB meeting coming up this week - quickie preview (spoiler, no change)

I posted an earlier preview of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting coming up on Thursday 16 July here

Policy announcement due at 1145GMT







A snippet from ASB, not expecting any change:

Indeed, ECB President Christine Lagarde pointed-out in an interview with the Financial Times that the ECB is unlikely to announce more stimulus measures for now, saying "we have done so much that we have quite a bit of time to assess [the incoming economic data] carefully".







The EU big guns:



