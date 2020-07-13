ECB meeting coming up this week - quickie preview (spoiler, no change)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I posted an earlier preview of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting coming up on Thursday 16 July here

Policy announcement due at 1145GMT

A snippet from ASB, not expecting any change:
  • Indeed, ECB President Christine Lagarde pointed-out in an interview with the Financial Times that the ECB is unlikely to announce more stimulus measures for now, saying "we have done so much that we have quite a bit of time to assess [the incoming economic data] carefully".

The EU big guns:I posted an earlier preview of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting coming up on Thursday 16 July here

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose