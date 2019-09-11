ECB meeting Thursday 12 September 2019 - here are the previews
European Central Bank policy meeting is today - preview collection in no particular order.
- announcement due at 1145gmt
- ECB President Draghi's press conference at 1230 GMT
- ECB meeting preview - & the risk side for the euro
- ECB meet Thursday 12 September 2019 - preview
- All eyes are on the ECB this week
- The question is not if but how much will the ECB deliver this week - Danske Bank
- A euro slump on the ECB is a buying opportunity - Morgan Stanley
- Main scheduled event of the week: ECB rate meeting
- Its European Central Bank policy meeting day - preview
- ECB preview: The market might be looking for too much
- The reaction to the ECB may be more important than the details
- EUR/USD slumps back below 1.1000 as the clock ticks towards the ECB
- Big German banks warn against further rate cuts (expected from the ECB this week)
- Goldman Sachs preview the ECB meeting Thursday - significant easing
- Risk for EUR is positive for ECB meeting - BAML
- 3 reasons for EUR/USD to fall over the next 3 months
- 3 reasons EUR has bottomed against the USD and yen
Dude, ya hung the picture back to front