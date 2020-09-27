Another ECB member weighs in a warning about EUR - Visco worried by EUR strength - mentions intervention

European Central Bank member and Italy's central bank governor Ignazio Visco spoke at an event on Sunday.

"The euro's recent strengthening is worrying us because it generates further downward pressures on prices at a time when inflation is already low"

"The monetary policy implications are obvious: if the downward pressures jeopardise our price stability objective, we'll have to intervene."

Sabre rattling from Visco. EUR has backed off from recent highs but not by much.







