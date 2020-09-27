Another ECB member weighs in a warning about EUR - Visco worried by EUR strength - mentions intervention
European Central Bank member and Italy's central bank governor Ignazio Visco spoke at an event on Sunday.
- "The euro's recent strengthening is worrying us because it generates further downward pressures on prices at a time when inflation is already low"
- "The monetary policy implications are obvious: if the downward pressures jeopardise our price stability objective, we'll have to intervene."
Sabre rattling from Visco. EUR has backed off from recent highs but not by much.
via Reuters