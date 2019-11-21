ECB: Strong call for unity was made at October meeting

ECB releases its account of its October monetary policy meeting





Frank discussions necessary but it is important to form consensus

And to unite behind inflation goal

Economic data raised question as to whether weakness would continue for longer than anticipated during September meeting

There was wide agreement that more information is needed to reassess the inflation outlook and impact of ECB measures

In terms of policy, there was also a plea made for patience to let the September package do its job. In other words, that means leaning towards a "wait and see" posture.





But the key takeaway for me is the supposed "strong call" for unity on future policy decisions. I think that goes to show how fragmented the governing council is at the moment and that is something that Lagarde needs to seriously address - and soon.





The full minutes can be found here



