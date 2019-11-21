ECB: Strong call for unity was made at October meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

ECB releases its account of its October monetary policy meeting


  • Frank discussions necessary but it is important to form consensus
  • And  to unite behind inflation goal
  • Economic data raised question as to whether weakness would continue for longer than anticipated during September meeting
  • There was wide agreement that more information is needed to reassess the inflation outlook and impact of ECB measures
ForexLive
In terms of policy, there was also a plea made for patience to let the September package do its job. In other words, that means leaning towards a "wait and see" posture.

But the key takeaway for me is the supposed "strong call" for unity on future policy decisions. I think that goes to show how fragmented the governing council is at the moment and that is something that Lagarde needs to seriously address - and soon.

The full minutes can be found here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose