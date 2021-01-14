ECB: PEPP more efficient than a rate cut in the current pandemic conditions

ECB publishes the account of its December monetary policy meeting





All members agreed that additional support was needed

Uncertainty remains high and positive sentiment could erode quickly

It was widely considered appropriate and proportional to increase the horizon of net purchases under PEPP

Risks of an unanchoring of inflation expectations were salient

Some argument were also made in favour of a larger PEPP envelope

Concerns were voiced over risks related to developments in the exchange rate

Full account

Besides more suggestions that ECB policymakers are keeping a watchful eye on the euro, the discussion on PEPP was largely in line with what was reported last month. All in all, there isn't much here at first glance to suggest a change in the ECB narrative for now.





In any case, Lagarde's remarks from yesterday also made that rather clear to the market.



