ECB monetary policy meeting today - all the previews in one spot
European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference is at 1230 GMT on Thursday 10 September 2020.Prior to that is the policy announcement due at 1145 GMT.
Previews posted:
- A four point ECB preview (#4 is EUR jawboning)
- ECB monetary policy meeting preview
- ECB monetary policy meeting Thursday 10 September 2020 - what to watch for the euro
- ECB forecasts said to show more confidence in the economic outlook
Scannng across those previews you'll find the consensus view is for no change to policy. And also that everyone is expecting 'jawboning' of the euro lower ... I think any dip in the EUR might be hoovered up pretty quickly, equity moves permitting.
