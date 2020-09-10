ECB monetary policy meeting today - all the previews in one spot

European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference is at 1230 GMT on Thursday 10 September 2020. 

Prior to that is the policy announcement due at 1145 GMT.

Previews posted:

Scannng across those previews you'll find the consensus view is for no change to policy. And also that everyone is expecting 'jawboning' of the euro lower ... I think any dip in the EUR might be hoovered up pretty quickly, equity moves permitting. 

European Central Bank President Lagarde
