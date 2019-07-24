ECB monetary policy meeting today - preview of a live one - and where to for the EUR.

The European Central Bank Governing Council will be dovish today, and may even cut the main rate.

1145 GMT for the announcement

1230 GMT is President Draghi's press conference

Most expect the depo rate to remain on hold at -0.4%, although the probability of a cut (to 0.5%) is priced around 38% … which is not negligible …. this meeting is 'live'.

Here's a quick preview from TD:

The odds of a dovishly more proactive ECB look twice as high as those of a hawkish disappointment

The press conference is key to the ECB's view on the rate floor, potential QE, low inflation expectations, and reinforcing a "symmetric" inflation target

And, on the euro:

With our base case fully priced and EUR weak, we see some scope upside if Draghi delivers as expected.

Dovish risks prevail, which could send EURUSD lower into fresh ranges.

