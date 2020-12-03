ECB mulls allowing bank dividends of 15% to 25% - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

According to a report by El Confidencial

This adds to the growing narrative that the central bank will be allowing banks to do so again starting from next year, as highlighted at the end of last month here.

In any case, this is more good news for European banking stocks.

