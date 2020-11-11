ECB must act next month to fend off deflation risks, says Bank of Spain chief economist

Bank of Spain chief economist, Oscar Arce, says more stimulus is needed





Arce says that there is the prospect of an entrenched decline in prices, not just in Spain, but for the entire bloc so policymakers will have to act swiftly to stave off those risks.







Adding that "we are seeing an increase in the portion of goods whose prices are increasing very little or falling, which is an indication of the risk".

As things stand, I reckon the most plausible options for the ECB are to add more QE and enhance its TLTRO offering. A rate cut is unlikely to happen given the risk-reward, but we may see the central bank tweak its tiering multiplier to free up more liquidity.





As for the euro, a lot will also come down to how inflation expectations perform:









It is widely expected already that the ECB is going to ease further in December, with the question now only being what tools will they be deploying next month.